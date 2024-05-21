7,283 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

APP opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,709,269 shares of company stock worth $1,475,548,219 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

