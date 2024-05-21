905 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $90.48 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

