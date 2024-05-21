98,677 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $22,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

