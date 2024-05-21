Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Leila Alland Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

