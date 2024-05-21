Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Leila Alland Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at $390,256.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.59.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABEO
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.