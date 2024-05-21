Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $144.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $140.39 and last traded at $140.39, with a volume of 5215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 430,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 419,781 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

