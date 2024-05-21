Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty Acquires 14,534 Shares

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Stock Up 2.4 %

Acacia Research stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acacia Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acacia Research by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.