Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 209884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Specifically, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $551.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a current ratio of 21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.