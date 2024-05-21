Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Shares Up 6.8%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Adbri Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Adbri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.