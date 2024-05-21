Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

