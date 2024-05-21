Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 53,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 41,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

