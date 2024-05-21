AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 7,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

