AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 9.47% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

