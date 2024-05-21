AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.07

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.07 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 21.84 ($0.28). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,914,337 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.84) price objective on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.
