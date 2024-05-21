AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.07

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.07 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 21.84 ($0.28). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,914,337 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.84) price objective on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £160.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.74.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

