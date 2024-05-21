Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

