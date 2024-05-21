Allegro MicroSystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 9,175 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 307% compared to the average daily volume of 2,252 call options.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

