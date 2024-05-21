Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Torray Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

