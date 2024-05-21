Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Brian Gayle Sells 773 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Brian Gayle sold 173 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $14,597.74.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Gayle sold 193 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $16,466.76.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Gayle sold 138 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $11,543.70.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,333 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

