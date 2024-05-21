Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Braze were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRZE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,099,000 after purchasing an additional 228,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

