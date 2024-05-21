American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American States Water by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

