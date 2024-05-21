Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $144.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $134.06 and last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 734369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.91.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.45.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

