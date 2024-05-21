Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.50.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADI opened at $217.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $218.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

