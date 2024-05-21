Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $217.54 and last traded at $217.10, with a volume of 590034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

