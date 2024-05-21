Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.50.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $217.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $218.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

