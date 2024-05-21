Analyzing Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 2 5 3 0 2.10 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $84.92, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northern Trust pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and International Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.68 billion 2.59 $1.11 billion $4.53 18.64 International Bancshares $970.10 million 3.82 $411.77 million $6.55 9.11

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 7.59% 12.57% 0.91% International Bancshares 40.92% 17.50% 2.71%

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; muti-asset and alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

