Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

