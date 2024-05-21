AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.68

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.68 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.40). AO World shares last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.37), with a volume of 120,815 shares.

AO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £628.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,172.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.

In other AO World news, insider Chris Hopkinson acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($16,014.23). Corporate insiders own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

