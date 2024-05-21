AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.68

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.68 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.40). AO World shares last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.37), with a volume of 120,815 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AO World
AO World Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other AO World news, insider Chris Hopkinson acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($16,014.23). Corporate insiders own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
AO World Company Profile
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AO World
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.