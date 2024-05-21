Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Reduced by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in AON by 410.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in AON by 61.5% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,387,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AON by 5,151.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after buying an additional 223,114 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $292.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.39. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

