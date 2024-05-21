APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 1,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

APA Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

APA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.