Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.62.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management
Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,382,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %
APO opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51.
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
