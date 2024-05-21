Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,280,000 shares of company stock worth $142,331,200 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,382,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

APO opened at $112.95 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

