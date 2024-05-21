Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $235.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $218.38 and last traded at $217.76. Approximately 1,221,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,789,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.08.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

