ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $4,786,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.2 %

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

