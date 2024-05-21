Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Larry Todd Edwards Sells 7,640 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ARQT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
