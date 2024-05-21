Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Larry Todd Edwards Sells 7,640 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARQT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

