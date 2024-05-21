Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $322.46 and last traded at $321.44. 265,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,517,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.89.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,434 shares of company stock worth $116,932,547. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

