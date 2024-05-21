Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

