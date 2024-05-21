Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,469 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,462 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 211,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 117,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

