Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) General Counsel Walter D. Bay Sells 8,717 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

AJG stock opened at $256.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.46. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $258.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.77.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

