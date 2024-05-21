ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 26,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $939.44 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $370.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $938.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

