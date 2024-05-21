Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 81,506 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 81,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $50,533.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,829,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Pascal Touchon sold 24,844 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $17,887.68.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 16.4 %

ATRA opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 671.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

