Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 760 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $138,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,234 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,969.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80.

On Friday, March 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -285.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $145.21 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 182,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

