Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $138,000.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,224 shares of company stock valued at $57,143,630. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian stock opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $145.21 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.01. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

