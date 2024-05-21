Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Shares Up 4.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.82. 50,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Augusta Gold Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.19.

