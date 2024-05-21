Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 668,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,680,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AUTL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

