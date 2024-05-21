Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Coty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,494,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Coty by 2,947.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 964,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 932,431 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $10,077,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 709,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COTY. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

