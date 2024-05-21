Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $664,000 Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.23% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 459,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 127,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.