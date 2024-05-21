Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SLF opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

