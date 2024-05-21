Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
