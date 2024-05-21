Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.