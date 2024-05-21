Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) & Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Head to Head Survey

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 2.39% 12.53% 5.37% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Super Market and Axfood AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.17 billion 0.20 $49.72 million $3.53 8.49 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.19

Dividends

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Super Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 61.8%. Village Super Market pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 64.4% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Village Super Market and Axfood AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Axfood AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Village Super Market beats Axfood AB (publ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; Apohem, an online retail pharmacy; Matöppe, a personal grocery store and the retailer-owned mini-mart; Snabbgriss, a restaurant; and Tempo, a mini-mart format of retailer-owned stores. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Axretail AB.

