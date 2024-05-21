Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BNS opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.