Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Henry Litchfield Sells 2,259 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $67,837.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,429.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Henry Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of Bank7 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.45. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank7 by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

