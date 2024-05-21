Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Henry Litchfield Sells 2,259 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $67,837.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,429.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Henry Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of Bank7 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $69,112.20.
Bank7 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.45. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BSVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank7 by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
