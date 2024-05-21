Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Henry Litchfield Sells 2,290 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Henry Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of Bank7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $67,837.77.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

